Health: ‘I’m starting to feel like the last two years has happened for a reason’

It was Good Friday 2015, and I’d just got the usual early morning wake-up call from my two sons, Patrick, aged four and one-year-old Toby.

I had the day off work with my wife Caroline and we had a fun-packed weekend ahead of us.

I just didn’t know the enormity of what had happened until my consultant told me exactly how lucky I was the next day

I got out of bed first and went into the bathroom but I didn’t expect what was about to happen.

I suddenly became confused and realised that all my right-hand side was paralysed.

I tried to shout to Caroline but then realised that I had also lost the ability to talk.

I was absolutely petrified.

The next thing I knew Patrick was knocking on the door trying to show me a Easter bonnet he had made at nursery.

Caroline soon realised there was something wrong and opened the door to find me on the floor.

She is a children’s nurse, and soon realised that something wasn’t right and that maybe I was having a stroke.

Caroline called for an ambulance.

Within 30 minutes I had been assessed, rushed down to have a CT scan and then our worst fears were confirmed – I was indeed having a stroke.

I needed a life-saving procedure called thrombolysis.

I was unable to communicate at all, so Caroline listened to doctors, signed the consent form and spent the next hour talking to me and keeping me calm.

Amazingly, within that hour I regained parts of my speech got back the use of my arms and legs.

Now, nearly two years on I’m alive and slowly getting my life back on track, all thanks to the quick thinking of Caroline and the fast-acting NHS and all the team at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

I just didn’t know the enormity of what had happened until my consultant told me exactly how lucky I was the next day.

I now have a patch of dead brain about the size of a 50 pence piece on the left side.

I’m also on drugs to reduce the risk of having another stroke.

So after almost a year off I had to try to get back to work.

I didn’t want to go back to my career as head chef, for many reasons, including depression.

I knew the catering trade wasn’t for me any more but I also needed to work.

Not realising how hard looking for a new career was going to be, I started searching for paid apprenticeships with no luck, because I was 37.

I contacted my local MP to see if she could help, but she also hit a dead end.

I began to lose hope and reluctantly started looking at going back to catering or just getting any sort of job.

One day I went to the job centre to see what was available , but I drew a blank.

Just when I was about to give up, my dad had an idea. He suggested that I join him in his business, Furniture Repolishing Services.

It’s a French polishing and furniture refurbishment company and we repair and repolish old or modern furniture to as-new condition.

We collect the piece of furniture from the customer’s house, take it back to our workshop in Sheffield and work our magic on it.

We get asked to do all kinds of furniture, from something small like a side table to bigger like full dining sets.

We also offer colour matching so the customer can adapt their furniture to suit their tastes.

We’ve even been known to repolish the odd wooden floor and staircase.

It’s hard work but I love it because I’ve got even more passion for this than I had for catering.

I love seeing things through from start to finish and I am always proud of the end product.

A year on and we are doing very well.

I believe that dad inviting me into the business has helped develop things further and business has really started to pick up.

I’ve learned a lot and taken on a lot on my own – my dad has even semi-retired.

He’s helped me back on my feet and with his support in this new career (and the support of my long-suffering wife), I’m finally starting to feel like the last two years have happened for a reason.

I’m happier now and looking to the future.