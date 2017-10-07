In gear to help buy vital NHS equipment for Sheffield Hospitals

A magnificent seven cyclists are gearing up for a coast to coast challenge to help secure the most advanced surgical robot of its kind in Sheffield.

The novice cyclists, who are all South Yorkshire businessmen, are getting on their bikes to ride 170 miles from Morecambe to Bridlington to raise money for Neurocare’s ROSA Robot Appeal.

The team is led by managing director of Capland Properties in Sheffield and advisory board member of Neurocare, Rex Caplan.

Neurocare is the charity that supports neurosciences and neurology departments across the city’s hospitals.

Rex, 57, said: “This is physically the biggest challenge I have ever undertaken. The last bicycle I owned was a Chopper back in the 1970s.

“Like all crazy ideas this started with a few guys and a few drinks in a pub. But it has become very real as the enormity of what we have agreed to do has sunk in.

“My first training ride was a flat 15 miles and I could hardly walk for two days, but it is for such a great cause I know we will do this.”

Thanks to Neurocare, the Royal Hallamshire is now the only NHS hospital in the UK to have a ROSA surgical robot, which could transform the lives of thousands of people needing complex brain surgery.

Just like a GPS system, ROSA provides neurosurgeons with extraordinarily accurate 3D maps of the brain, allowing them to precisely and safely reach areas they could not reach before.

This offers real hope for people with poorly controlled epilepsy, as well as patients with deep-seated brain tumours, Parkinson’s Disease and other complex brain disorders.

ROSA’s pinpoint precision is far less invasive and has the potential to reduce surgery times by as much as 40 per cent, greatly improving recovery and surgical outcomes. The robotic arm mimics the movement of the human arm and can use instruments as thin as a needle.

But to keep this state-of-the-art technology in Sheffield, Neurocare needs to raise £250,000. Rex, who was a trustee of the charity for 12 years, added: “The ROSA is the most expensive item we have ever purchased and we are so close to reaching our target now.” Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rex-caplan” to sponsor Rex.