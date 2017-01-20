Recruitment drive for Rotherham NHS Trust Urgent and Emergency care centre

Key appointments are to be made as part of a recruitment drive for registered nurses, practitioners, doctors and GPs at Rotherham’s new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre.

Recruitment at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust centre will begin in earnest next month to showcase what the state-of-the-art building has to offer as a place to work.

Taking place on Saturday February 11 between 10am and 3pm, the recruitment event will give people the chance to speak to existing employees of the Emergency Department and the wider organisation.

They will also be given a tour of the new centre as well as finding out more about The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and plans for the future.

Job adverts for all of the roles will be added to NHS jobs shortly and there will also be the chance to apply at the event. Any nursing candidates will also have the opportunity to have their interview on the day too.

Head of Nursing for Emergency Care at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, Mark Hill, said: “It’s a very exciting time to join the Trust with the new centre due to open in July as well as the wider plans for the future we have as an organisation.” One of those key appointments is advanced clinical practitioner. Advanced paramedic, Gareth Darnell (pictured), is one of those in the frame to take up this important post.