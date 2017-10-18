Sheffield cardiologists play a leading role

Sheffield cardiologists are among a number of world leaders in their specialised fields to have contributed to a major new international cardiology textbook highlighting developments in the field.

The 48-chapter third edition of “Practical Interventional Cardiology” includes 14 chapter contributions from interventional cardiologists based at the Northern General Hospital’s South Yorkshire Cardiothoracic Centre – the largest contribution of any centre in the world.

The comprehensive book, which was last updated 15 years ago, was edited and led by Dr Ever Grech, consultant interventional cardiologist at the Trust.

It was launched at the European Society of Cardiology annual congress held in Barcelona.

Interventional cardiology procedures are those where heart disease is treated without the need for open heart surgery and often involve the use of thin, hollow, flexible catheters to gain access to the inside of the blood vessels and heart.

Dr Ever Grech, a Consultant interventional Cardiologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Interventional cardiology is a rapidly changing field, so I am delighted that many of my colleagues have played such a prominent role in advancing interventional Cardiology techniques and expanding the knowledge base that is available to professionals working in the field.”