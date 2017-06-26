Sheffield care home receives the praise of CQC inspectors

Sheffield residential care home Housteads has won the praise of the Care Quality Commission for its high standards of support for residents.

Housteads, in Richmond Park Grove, Richmond, is one of the chain of ten homes operated across the city by not for profit organisation Sheffcare.

And the home and its services were praised following the most recent inspection by the CQC, the independent regulator of health and social care in England.

Housteads was given an overall rating of good following an unannounced inspection, with particular emphasis on safety, effectiveness, caring and responsivity.

“People spoken with were very positive about their experience of living at Housteads,” the inspectors said in their full report. “They told us they were happy, felt safe and were respected.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible

“Staff knew people well and positive, caring relationships had been developed. People were encouraged to express their views and they were involved in decisions about their care.

“People’s privacy and dignity was respected and promoted and staff understood how to support people in a sensitive way.

The inspectors also noted that a programme of activities was in place so people were provided with a range of leisure opportunities.

During their visit the inspectors spoke with 11 people living at the home and five of their relatives or friends to obtain their views of the support provided - they also spoke with ten members of staff.

“We saw an inclusive culture in the home,” the inspectors added. “All staff said they were part of a good team and could contribute and felt listened to.

“They told us they enjoyed their jobs and all of the staff asked said they would be happy for a friend or family member to live at the home.”

Sheffcare chief executive Belinda Black commented: “We are always very pleased to welcome CQC inspectors to any of our homes because we are confident of the high levels of care they will witness at any time of the day.

“Once again it is a real pleasure to see that Housteads residents, their families and members of staff were keen to share their positive experiences with the inspectors.

“Receiving such a positive response from the inspectors makes us even more keen to ensure that our standards of care not only meet but also exceed all expectations for our residents and the families who place their trust in us.”