Sheffield food themed fundraiser supports best pal battling blood cancer

A kind-hearted amateur cook rustled up a fantastic foodie fundraiser which raised hundreds of pounds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, in support of a best pal battling a devastating blood cancer.

Andrea Walsh, aged 50, from Dore, used to cook for her friend Jaqui Copley during her treatment for myeloma- a type of blood cancer for which there is currently no cure.

But recently she turned her culinary attentions to larger numbers, hosting a charity takeaway night which raised more than £925 for a research project which aims to develop a cure for myeloma.

Andrea said: “I met Jaqui at a friend’s engagement party around eight years ago and we instantly hit it off. Since then she has become a very special friend, she’s always there for a chat and has a wicked sense of humour. She is simply wonderful.

“When she told me she had been diagnosed with myeloma I was shocked and upset. I knew she’d been struggling with her health but had no idea it was so serious. I tried to be brave when she told me, but broke down as soon as she left.

“When she was undergoing intense treatment, I wanted her to know how loved she was. Jaqui and her husband, Dave were spending so much time at the hospital, so it was nice for them to get home and not have to worry about cooking.

“The first time I did “Meals on Wheels” I left the food on the doorstep with cooking instructions. This included a three course dinner with wine, menu and a poem, which she framed.

“So this time I went one step further and put on Takeaway Suppers, where we cooked takeaway food for diners at our local pub. It was a great night which raised vital funds for such a worthy cause.”

Symptoms of myeloma include bone pain, fractures, fatigue, anaemia, kidney damage, infections and hypercalcaemia. Treatment is aimed at disease control, relieving the complications and symptoms it causes, and extending and improving the quality of patients’ lives.

Dr Andrew Chantry, haematology consultant at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, and his team of researchers have been working on the ‘anti-myeloma virus project’, which has the potential to completely eliminate myeloma – finally leading to a cure.

£90,000 is needed to allow this research project to continue for the next three years. Thanks to the generosity of local people £55,000 has already been raised, however £45,000 is still needed to reach this target.

To donate funds for the anti-myeloma virus project’ visit Click here

’Really exciting’ name in frame for old BHS store in Sheffield

Man and woman accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill are denied bail

Mobile phones while driving is illegal - but what else can land you in trouble at the wheel?

”It was low of me as a person” - Kit man says sorry to family of Sheffield 10-year-old cancer survivor after his four-letter online outburst

Arsonists target Sheffield Ski Village again

Police seek man over attacks

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson set to avoid prosecution

MP demands probe into why ‘dangerous’ man was free to attack Sheffield woman

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal closes in on Owls landmark

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder delivers a message to the rest of League One