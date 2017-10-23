Sheffield gym raises thousands for charity by working out for 24 hours straight

An independent Sheffield gym run by ex-fireman raised over £5,000 for charity by working out for 24 hours straight.

Members of Firehouse Fitness in Halfway, Sheffield, and the local public took part in the fitness challenge, which included circuit training, pushing a fire engine and tug of war with a fire hose.

Local businesses sponsored the event with Sheffield Wednesday, local boxers Tommy Frank and Kell Brook, and members of Darnall Road Fire Station also supporting.

Co-founder Dennis Roebuck said: “It’s been very tiring but just so rewarding. The support we’ve had from everyone carried us through the night for sure.

“We had 15 members who did the full 24 hours, but with the public support too we always had around 30 people every hour working out.”

The money raised will be donated to Heart Research UK.

Nominated by Sheffield gym enthusiasts as one of the best gyms in the city, ex-firefighters Dennis Roebuck and Rob McGuigan from Gleadless opened Firehouse Fitness in early 2016 to help colleagues, friends and the public get fit using tyres and fire hoses, as opposed to treadmills and dumbbells.

For Rob though, helping people achieve better fitness and health became more personal after his Mum had to be put into a medically induced coma after suffering a rare heart condition.

“It was a frightening time when Mum fell ill”, said Rob.

“No one in the family has ever suffered a heart problem, so when Mum did it just came out the blue. It made what we do, helping people become fitter and healthier, all the more important to us”.

64 year old nurse Margaret McGuigan, was giving a speech to student nurses in Newcastle upon Tyne when she suffered Takotsubo cardiomyopathy - a temporary condition where your heart muscle becomes suddenly weakened or ‘stunned’, that’s most commonly associated with women in their 60s.

Margaret was rushed to the Freeman Hospital and put into a medically induced coma for a week. At the time she was only the second recorded case in the previous five years.

Now recovered, Margaret was there on the day supporting her son and the gym alongside Heart Research UK ambassadors Tommy Frank, local Sheffield boxer, and Willie Poching, New Zealand professional rugby league football coach and former player.

Heart Research UK, based in Leeds, has spent over £24m over the last 50 years to support medical research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease. Money raised through the FHF24 challenge will go towards helping fund and pioneer research, as well as support local community projects that help people live healthier, happier and longer lives.