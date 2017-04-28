Sheffield hospital trust launches new online disability access guide

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is launching a comprehensive online accessibility guide for disabled patients, visitors and staff.

The guide, created by Disabled Go, will be live from May 2nd and provides a detailed overview of accessibility for the whole of the Trust, including the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Northern General Hospital, Weston Park Hospital, Jessop Wing and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.

Patients, visitors and staff can use the guide to find a whole range of accessibility information, such as where a department is located in relation to the main entrance, where car parking spaces are located, whether there are lifts to access other floors, whether a hearing loop is fitted at reception, information about accessible toilets and much more.

Paul Woolley is a wheelchair user who has been treated at the Spinal Injuries Unit at the Northern General Hospital, and now works as an independent living advisor.

He said: “I use a wheelchair full time due to my spinal injury, and know that when coming for the first time to anywhere like a hospital there are always worries about where to park, whether there will be dropped kerbs or automatic doors to the buildings, where the lifts are and where I can get something to eat or drink.

“When I first came to Sheffield I wasn’t sure exactly where in the hospital the Spinal Injuries Unit was, so having this information like this will always be useful.”

Everywhere within the Trust has been visited and assessed by trained surveyors, so people can get all the facts in the knowledge that somebody has actually been on location to get the details.

STH Patient Experience Manager Sam Fogg said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with Disabled Go to create this guide.

“We hope that the extensive information it provides will help disabled patients and visitors plan their visit to hospital and provide them with the best possible experience.”

You can find links to the guide from the ‘Our Hospitals’ section of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals website at www.sth.nhs.uk.

Alternatively, the guide can be accessed at www.disabledgo.com.