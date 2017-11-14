Sheffield NHS Trust scores above the national average for the care environment

Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC) scored highly in a series of inspections which check standards on wards.

The national Patient Led Assessments of the Care Environment (PLACE) is an annual appraisal scheme in which staff and service users take on the role of inspector. At least 50 per cent of the inspection team consists of service users.

The Longley Centre, the Michael Carlisle Centre, Grenoside Grange Hospital, Forest Lodge, Forest Close and the Intensive Support Service at Firshill Rise were all assessed under this national scheme.

SHSC achieved scores above the national average in all but one domain, scoring more than 99 per cent for cleanliness, over 96 per cent for service user privacy, dignity and wellbeing, more than 97 per cent for the condition, appearance and maintenance of buildings and over 91 per cent for dementia and disability. Grenoside Grange Hospital scored 100% in cleanliness for the third year in a row, while overall SHSC achieved five scores of 100%.

SHSC scored 0.19% below the national average for organisational food, achieving an average of 88.61 per cent.

Helen Payne, Director of Facilities, said: “I am very pleased to see that we have scored so well compared to the national average. However, we are not complacent and we have put an action plan in place to ensure that we are providing a quality environment for all our service users.”

“We have developed a new Nutritional Strategy which should improve our organisational food score for future years. Our Dietician is working closely with staff at all our in-patient sites to ensure that a high quality, nutritionally balanced and healthy diet is available to our service users.”

Kevan Taylor, Chief Executive, said: “We pride ourselves on maintaining a clean and pleasant environment for service users, visitors and staff. I would like to personally thank the our housekeeping and estates staff whose hard work and dedication has resulted in our scores in many domains being significantly above the national average.”