Sheffield staff help raise £40,000 for children’s hospital extension

Staff from Investec Wealth & Investment visited the new Western Bank extension to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital this week to see the 4-bed suite that the £40k they raised from their charity cycle ride helped to fund.

Investec Wealth & Investment organised a 340 mile cycle ride around five Ashes test cricket grounds, starting at the Emirates Durham ICG and taking in Manchester, Nottingham and finishing at Lords. Ashes test cricket legend Mike Gatting OBE joined 100 staff from Investec Wealth & Investec to cycle the gruelling route, which raised over £200k in total for a number of local and national charities, including the Lord’s Taverners.

James Bedingfield, Senior Investment Director at Investec Wealth & Investment, said: “It is fantastic to see that the room that we fundraised for has now been built and offers such great facilities, as well as so much space and light! The new extension to the hospital will be amazing and it makes you proud that we have such a fantastic facility in our local area.”

Sheffield Children’s Hospital has undergone a £40m redevelopment, including 48 individual single bedrooms and six rooms that can accommodate four children and their parents. Sheffield Children’s Hospital is one of only three specialist children’s hospitals in the UK. It meets the needs of 270,000 children every year and is home to a children’s Major Trauma Centre.

Tchad Western, Corporate Fundraiser at Sheffield Children’s Appeal, said: “We would like to thank Investec Wealth & Investment for their generous donation to our new building. The new private bedrooms will make a huge difference to the comfort and experience of children and their families whilst in hospital and it is hoped will lead to a quicker recovery.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity provides over and above the standard NHS provision in order to enhance Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital and match the world-class equipment with existing world-class expertise.

For more information about Investec Wealth & Investment, visit www.investecwin.co.uk. For more details about the Sheffield’s Children’s Appeal, visit the website www.tchc.org.uk.