Sheffield stroke survivor, aged just 45, tackles Resolution Run to mark year milestone

A stroke survivor from Sheffield is marking a year since her stroke by taking on the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run on Sunday April 9 at The Knavesmire, York Racecourse.

Ruth Oxley, aged 45, from Crosspool, had a stroke on April 1, 2016. Ruth’s husband Michael found her collapsed in the bathroom, paralysed down her left side. Fortunately Michael recognised the signs of stroke and called an ambulance immediately, which took her straight to Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Ruth spent six days recovering in hospital, and fortunately her movement came back quickly.

Ruth said: “My stroke has left me with neuropathic pain in my left side and fatigue. I used to experience migraines before my stroke, and now these have worsened.”

A mother to ten-year-old Ben, Ruth is now preparing to take on the Stroke Association’s 5km Resolution Run in York to mark the twelve month milestone in her recovery.

Ruth added: “This is the first time I’ve done anything like this for years so I’ve been walking to train, as jogging can leave me feeling shattered for days afterwards. I’m hoping to jog some of the route on the day and I know my husband and son will be there to cheer me on!

“After my stroke I was very lucky to make a good recovery, and received brilliant support from the Community Stroke Team. I also used the Stroke Association website for information, and when I was reading stories about other peoples’ experiences, I realised just how devastating stroke can be. The Stroke Association is a great charity and I want to raise funds to help others who aren’t as lucky as me to get the support they need.”

Dave Shearer, Community and Events Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “With around 1.2 million people across the UK living with the devastating impact of stroke it is vital that we have people like our Resolution Runners to raise funds and help us conquer stroke. We’re thrilled that Ruth is taking part; she is a real inspiration. We’re looking forward to cheering her on alongside our other participants as she makes her way through the park.

“At least half of strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control and exercising more. The money raised will help the charity fund vital research, support people affected and prevent stroke.”

To sponsor Ruth, visit: www.justgiving.com/Ruth-Oxley. Entry fee is just £15. All runners receive a technical running t-shirt and medal. For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit www.stroke.org.uk/resolution, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.