Social café offers a helping hand with mental health in Sheffield

A social café in Shiregreen is offering help and support to anyone who needs it this World Mental Health Day.

With funding from Sanctuary Housing, SOAR, a community regeneration charity based in Sheffield, runs the Shiregreen Social café to support people with mental health issues.

Sessions take place between 10am-3pm every other Wednesday at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre in Beck Road and are delivered by experienced staff from SOAR.

The café aims to support adults with mild to moderate mental health issues as well as anyone simply looking to get out of the house and meet new people.

People are welcome to drop-in and take part in a varied programme of activities including arts and crafts, games and gentle exercise, have lunch or simply talk with others in a similar situation.

World Mental Health Day, which takes place on 10 October, aims to raise awareness and encourage people to talk about mental health.

Melanie King, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, said: “Mental health is so important and we are committed to investing in projects that help our residents live happy and healthy lives.

“We are delighted to be supporting SOAR to run the Shiregreen Social café, which is valued very highly by all those who use it.”

The social café is linked to SOAR’s social prescribing service, which works with 22 GP surgeries in North Sheffield to help people access community-based support.

Helen Warren, of SOAR, added: “It is always a good time to talk about mental health and never more so than on World Mental Health Day.

“Our social cafés are led by local staff and volunteers who offer a warm welcome and support for people in the heart of their own community.”

This project is funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.

To find out more about the Social Café, please contact Helen Warren on 07795 563700 or email helen.warren@soarcommunity.org.uk.