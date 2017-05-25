South Yorkshire brain injury charity to receive vital funding

A Rotherham brain injury support group is celebrating after receiving a grand donation from a West Yorkshire housebuilder.

Headway Rotherham provide support services to brain injury suffers, as well as their families and carers – and has received the £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire.

The donation comes as a part of the nationwide Community Champions scheme, which has given away over £1million to charities across the UK since March 2015.

In West Yorkshire, the initiative hands up to £1,000 to two charities in the region each month.

Rob Stanton, chair of Headway Rotherham, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this generous donation towards our continued work with those affected by brain injury.

“The effects are life-changing and can result in a combination of physical, cognitive and psychological problems, which can lead to difficulties with everyday living activities and relationships.

“That’s why the support we provide aims to help not only the sufferers, but also their families.

“We provide assistance with referral to health and social care professionals, signposting and access to services and groups, as well as help to identify and apply for relevant benefits.”

Simon Whalley, sales and marketing director at for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire said: “I’m delighted to see this money going to such a worthwhile cause.

“We want to help out those in the areas in which we build and Headway Rotherham really is a vital charity that will benefit from our funding.

“Our scheme gives charities and community groups from across West Yorkshire the chance to apply for up to £1,000 of funding. It has been a hugely successful initiative which has allowed us to support more than 20 good causes already.

“Applications for funding can be made quickly and easily by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

For more information please visit www.persimmonhomes.com