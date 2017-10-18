South Yorkshire classes to help deal with life’s pressures

Are life’s pressures getting you down and making you feel stressed and anxious? Do you worry a lot? Then a stress control class could help you.

As Rotherham gears up to mark International Stress Awareness Day on November 1, a local health trust is taking bookings for its free six-week educational programme in November which teaches Rotherham people how to control their stress and worry.

Stress control classes are designed for people who are feeling stressed or worried, or think that they might be suffering from problems such as anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties and panic. They are run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

James Bell, of RDaSH, who is involved in organising the classes, said: “One in six people suffer from stress or anxiety during their lives.

“This course aims to teach people to understand the triggers of their stress and anxiety and provides them with the support and self-help techniques to be able to manage it. We also provide an information pack and activities for people to work through in their own time.”

The classes will run on Wednesday evenings at the Unity Centre, St Leonard’s Road, Rotherham, starting on November 8th.

Stress control is available to anyone over the age of 18, who are registered with a Rotherham GP practice. It is not suitable for people who have major alcohol or drug issues or people with thoughts of self-harm. Please contact your GP for help with either of these problems.

For more information, or to book a place, please ring (01709) 447755.