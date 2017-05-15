Thousand mile fundraising walk for dementia therapy room at Sheffield care home

Well-being and activity champion, Michelle Ketland at Norwood Grange Care Home is raising money for a sensory room by organising a 1,000 mile walk, with the help of Parkwood E-ACT Academy.

Staff and residents at Norwood Grange planned to walk 500 miles and children and staff at the local Academy will walk 500 miles more. Michelle is aiming to raise £1000 which will go towards creating the therapy room for residents with dementia.

The care home installed a treadmill in the lounge and clocked up over 600 miles during the course of a week. Funds raised will go towards creating a themed therapy room, providing residents with a fabulous multi-sensory experience. Using lighting effects, aromas, colours and textures the techniques used in the therapy room are proven to enhance mood, communication and trust in people with dementia.

“Dementia is a cruel disease which is on the increase, it is so important that we provide stimulating and meaningful opportunities as part of everyday life here at Norwood Grange. The specialist therapy room will help promote engagement and well-being amongst our residents.” Said Michelle.

“We are very excited to be working closely with Parkwood E-ACT Academy, some of the students have visited Norwood Grange and met our residents. They are now keen to get involved with the fundraising” Home Manager, Johanna Andrews commented.

The students at Parkwood E-ACT Academy have the opportunity to become involved in community initiatives and fundraising through the Parkwood Experience. The initiative aims to develop a sense of ‘doing for others’ through fundraising and participating in community events.

Organiser of the walk, Michelle, has worked at Norwood Grange for six years and has two children. Her other fundraising activities have included a 15,000ft skydive in 2016 to raise money for a sensory garden now being enjoyed by residents at the Longley Lane Care Home.

“I try to do a fundraising activity every year to raise money for the resident’s Comfort Fund. Each year I challenge myself to do something bigger and better than the last! I work closely with our residents everyday and I know they would benefit immensely from the sensory room”. Explained Michelle.

Norwood Grange is a 35 bed Care Homes in the heart of Sheffield, on the border of Longley Park. Norwood Grange provides specialist residential care for people living with dementia, with highly trained staff available 24 hours a day.

Norwood Grange are keen for everyone to get involved either by walking on the treadmill or sponsoring the team. The link to the Just Giving Fundraising page is here:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michelle-ketland-3