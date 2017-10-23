VIDEO: Meet the Macular Society at South Yorkshire open event

An event aimed at raising awareness of the most common cause of sight loss in the UK is taking place in Barnsley next month (November).

Leading UK sight loss charity the Macular Society, in partnership with Barnsley Blind and Partially Sighted Association, has organised the event, which takes place on Saturday 11 November, from 1-3pm, at Barnsley

Blind and Partially Sighted Association, 22 Regent Street South, Barnsley S70 2HT.

The event will see the Society giving a brief overview of its activities, as well as an introduction to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other macular conditions. AMD affects the central vision and more people are being affected as our population ages. It is estimated that around 600,000 people in the UK have AMD, with more than 200 new cases being diagnosed every day. At the current rate, around 1.3 million people will be affected by 2050.

The Society will also be highlighting the work of its macular support groups, which help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by macular disease. There are currently more than 350 of these groups across the UK, and if the awareness event in Barnsley is successful, it is hoped that a group will launch in the town in the near future.

In addition, representatives from Barnsley Blind and Partially Sighted Association will be in attendance to provide information on a range of sight loss support services available locally.

Julie Swan, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Information events like these give us a great opportunity to highlight the effects of macular disease and the support that’s on offer in the local area. It also helps us to identify whether people living in and around Barnsley would benefit from having their own macular support group.

“If you have a macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us on 11 November to find out more.”

For more information on the event, please contact Julie Swan on 07904 315 605 or email julie.swan@macularsociety.org

For general information on macular degeneration, call the Macular Society’s helpline on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org