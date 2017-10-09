World Cerebral Palsy Day marked with fundraising for Sheffield charity

Over a thousand pounds has been raised for a Sheffield charity with a series of events across the city marking World Cerebral Palsy Day.

The fundraising activity was in aid of Paces, the High Green charity and school, and will help their work to support children, adults and families with cerebral palsy and other motor disorders.

A coffee morning was held on the Paces Campus itself with almost £800 raised by the sale of raffle tickets and a cakes and craft sale organised by Leaping the Void, the charity’s group for young adults with cerebral palsy.

Irwin Mitchell, whose Sheffield office is supporting Paces throughout 2017, held a teddy bear’s picnic with games and cake for staff, and raised over £100.

While other fundraising events took place across Sheffield - including customers and staff at TSB’s Meadowhall branch who held a tombola, a coffee morning took place at Switalskis Solicitors and there was a cake sale at the Co-op Food Store at High Green.

Dr Spencer Pitfield, Chief Executive of Paces, said: “Paces is proud to be a national leader in the support of children and adults who are living with cerebral palsy so we are delighted so many of Sheffield’s businesses and organisations joined with us to mark World Cerebral Palsy Day.

“The hundreds of pounds raised will boost our work at Paces School to give children the best start in life and our programmes and support networks that support adults to transform their lives.”