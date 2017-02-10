Worryingly low rates of cancer screening in Sheffield

Cancer screening is one of our strongest weapons in the fight against cancer.

The sooner the cancer is detected, the sooner the cancer treatment will start, and the more effective treatment will be.

Despite this, many people still shy away from openly talking about cancer, and worryingly cancer screening rates in North Sheffield are some of the lowest in the city.

Macmillan Cancer Support are hosting a free of charge event in High Green to address this problem. The charity will be at Thorncliffe Leisure Centre to raise awareness of cancer related issues between 11:30-2:30pm on Friday 17 February.

Judith Parker Dixon MBE is a High Green resident, she was diagnosed with breast cancer over 10 years ago, she said:

“I was lucky my cancer was picked up early at routine screening, I had no signs or symptoms.

“I couldn’t believe my diagnosis; I’ve never smoked, don’t drink and have always eaten healthy, yet they were telling me I had cancer.

“We all lead busy lives and no one likes to think about cancer but missing screening appointments could take your life.

“Cancer didn’t stop my life, I’ve gone onto walk Hadrian’s Wall, returned to study and remarried.

“I don’t think about my cancer anymore, it’s in the past, but I’m passionate about cancer screening.

“You owe it firstly to yourself, then you’re loved ones. Remember you’re worth the effort.”

The event, which is offering residents a free lunch, will include information stalls and expert speakers.

Louise Metcalfe is the Macmillan Primary Care Quality Lead Nurse, she organised the event and is urging local people to attend, she said:

“Judith shows that cancer doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone, at any age.

“We want people to open up about cancer, it is scary but it’s no longer the death sentence it once was.

“Our event will look at cancer prevention, living life with and after cancer and helping people to talk more openly about cancer.

“We have so much fantastic support locally, we’ll be there to talk to people about how to live well after cancer”

The event will take place on Friday 17 February at Thorncliffe Leisure Centre 11:30-2:30pm.

Cancer is the toughest fight most of us will ever face and no one should face it alone. Visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call The Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00.