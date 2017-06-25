Heartbroken partner of Sheffield woman killed in terror attack pays tribute to 'caring, loving and beautiful young lady' at memorial football match

The heartbroken partner of Manchester terror attack victim Kelly Brewster has paid an emotional tribute to her at a charity football match.

Ian Winslow was planning an exciting and happy life with 32-year-old Kelly before she was killed in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena last month.

Kelly's partner Ian and his daughter Phoebe lead out the teams

The couple had had just put a deposit down on a house for themselves and Ian's daughter Phoebe and were trying for a baby.

A charity football match is being held today in memory of Kelly at Sheffield Works Department in Heeley.

Ian, who is captaining Old Foxwood FC, paid tribute to Kelly in the match programme.

He said: "It's been nearly five weeks since the passing of Kelly. Even typing that sentence doesn't seems real and I don't think the situation will ever make sense to any of us.

The teams before kick-off

"From the first phone call about an explosion, driving in hope to Manchester and the news 23 hours later that Kelly hadn't survived will stay with me forever.

"Today is about remembering Kelly Brewster, such a caring, loving and beautiful young lady who had everything to live for.

"She really did live life to the fullest, so many holidays travelling all over the world with my family and friends with so many stories and memories to share.

"Kelly's love for her nieces, Demi and Hollie, and my daughter, Phoebe, really was a sight to behold.

A minute's applause was held before the match began

"I can't put into words how much I miss Kelly but I know she will never be forgotten and will be forever in our thoughts.

"She was about the embark on the next chapter in her life - starting our own family and a new home together - two things she was so excited about.

"She really was at a time in her life where she was so happy and it's the only comfort I can take from the tragic events that have unfolded."

"The heartache we have all felt has been unbearable but the support which myself, Kevin, Kim, Claire, Adam, Phoebe, Hollie, Demi and Dale have all received and given each other has truly been amazing and something I will forever be thankful for."

Ian thanked the police, medical staff, family, friends and work colleagues for their messages of support and condolence.

He added: "I hope you all enjoy today, share the times you spend with Kelly, laugh and smile about the things you did together and remember Kelly the way she would want you to.

"Love you, Kelly Brewster,"

Philip Jowett, who organised the event alongside Kev Sheedy, said showing friends were there for Ian, his young daughter Phoebe and Kelly’s family was just as important as raising money.

Phoebe led out the two teams before a minute's applause was held before kick-off.

Proceeds from the event, which included a raffle and auction, will towards the We Love Manchester Appeal, part of the British Red Cross.

Phillip, who has known Ian for around 10 years, said he had been 'overwhelmed' with the amount of support, donations and help received regarding the event.