Hero Sheffield soldier killed in Afghanistan to be remembered at annual fundraising event

A fundraiser in memory of a Sheffield soldier who was killed in Afghanistan is set to take place again this weekend.

Cpl Liam Riley

Hero Liam Riley, a corporal in the 3rd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, was killed in February 2010 when he stepped on to a roadside bomb as he bravely tried to save Lance Corporal Graham Shaw, 27, who had stepped on a similar device just moments before.

His aunt, Marie Gregg, set out to raise £100,000 for forces charities and is tantalisingly close to hitting the target. They need just £6,000 to hit the six-figure sum.

The event, which will raise money for military charity SSAFA, takes place at Beighton Miners' Welfare on High Street, starting at 2pm. A thousand people are expected to attend.

Liam's aunt, one of the event organisers, said: "Seven long years have passed since we said goodbye to this brave young lad and still his memory lives on at this amazing event every year.

"The weather may have dampened last year's day a little but did not by any way spoil it.

"A thank you everyone for turning up, that includes all bands, stall holders, fair stalls and football teams, but we need you all to come out and support this amazing event once again.

"The support we have had has been overwhelming. Just when we think people may start to forget Liam, people pop up in the weeks prior to the event to remind us they haven't and will never forget Liam. We can't thank people enough.

The Sheffield Wednesday fan grew up in Beighton before moving to Killamarsh. He played football for both Beighton Magpies and the Throstles.

He had served with Prince Harry when they trained together in Canada and the royal paid tribute to him following his death, sending a heartfelt letter to his mother Cheryl Routledge.

A steel statue was unveiled in Killamarsh in tribute to the soldier in 2012.

Tegan Jones, Director of Fundraising, SSAFA the Armed Forces charity, said: “SSAFA supported Cheryl and Olivia after Liam’s death and so we are extremely proud to see the Liam Riley Memorial Day going from strength to strength for the seventh consecutive year.

“It truly is a wonderful way to celebrate Liam’s life and we are very grateful to Liam’s family for choosing to donate the funds raised on the day to SSAFA. All funds raised will enable the charity to continue to provide vital support to currently serving members of our Armed Forces, veterans and their families in need.”

Wristbands for the event can be purchased for a donation of £3 from a dedicated Just Giving page.

To purchase a wristband or donate to the cause, click here