High praise for Sheffield primary in church school inspection

Staff and pupils at a Sheffield primary school are celebrating after receiving a positive inspection report.

Pye Bank CE Primary School, in Burngreave, has been judged as good for its overall effectiveness as a church school

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools assessment follows the school's Ofsted visit in February, when the school was judged to require improvement.

Headteacher Maureen Andrews said “We are delighted that yet again our children have been praised and recognised for their behaviour, attendance and attitudes to learning.

"We have always been proud of all our children so it is especially gratifying to have them praised by the inspection teams.

"Another key part of our uniqueness is the diversity of the school community and it was recognised that our core Christian values are being continually demonstrated through the focus on wellbeing by the pastoral support team and the strong focused leadership of the school throughout school.”

"The inspection also highlighted the day to day work that goes in school with the outcome in the Foundation stage being good and the recent data indicating that the older children are on track to meet their targets.

"Inspectors Angela Knowles also recognised that the school works hard and has put many things in place to support children who struggle to achieve their full potential.

"As always there are areas to improve on and we at Pye Bank recognise this but, as the report states, all members of the school family are overwhelmingly positive about the school and its leaders are proud to be part of it.”

