History comes to life at through the ages battle re-enactment in Sheffield

On Saturday June 3, Medieval knights, Tudor musicians, Napoleonic soldiers and World War One Territorials will be descending on Sheffield Manor Lodge for the annual History Through the Ages re-enactment.

The event brings together historical characters from a range of eras all set in the grounds of Manor Lodge’s beautiful Tudor Ruins.

The highlight is sure to be the battle displays and the weapons firing. Visitors can also explore the living camps, interact with reenactors, dress up in costumes and handle weapons and armour. Children can join in with special drills and there is also a bouncy castle and face painting.

David Templeman, Chair of the Friends of Sheffield Manor Lodge says: “Last year’s re-enactment was such a success we are delighted to be hosting it again and this year there will be even more to see. It was fantastic to see the site come alive with the sights and sounds of battle and so many visitors enjoying themselves. The smells from the range were amazing too!”

Organisations present on the day include Knights in Battle, The Thomas Stanley Retinue, The Doncaster Waites, The Coldstream Regiment of Foot Guards 1815, The Territorials and the World War Two Home Front.

The event runs from 11am – 4pm. Advance Tickets are £4 per adult and £2 per child (5 and over) and are available at www.billetto.co.uk, while tickets on the day cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. Family tickets are available for £12.50