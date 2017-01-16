HS2 proposals for Sheffield is 'looking like a cut price option'

A Sheffield MP has criticised the current proposals for HS2 coming into Sheffield as a 'cut price option'.

South East MP Clive Betts raised the issue in the House of Commons and said there was 'no money' to increase capacity at the current city centre station adding the Government could 'get away' with saving money on the project in Sheffield.

MP Clive Betts. Picture: Parliament TV

Mr Betts urged Transport Minister Chris Grayling to meet with fellow Sheffield MPs and city councillors to discuss the proposals in more detail.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Betts said: "In regards to the option of having a station in the centre of Sheffield, there currently is no money to get trains out of that station to the north to Leeds, there is no money to increase the capacity at the southern end to get better connectivity to Trans Pennine trains and there is even no money to electrify the line between Sheffield station and the main HS2 route.

"Increasingly, doesn't this look like a cut price option?

Responding to Mr Betts' question, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: "The original proposal for a station at Meadowhall was opposed by the city council who wanted the route to pass through the city centre in response to pressure from within Sheffield what we have revisited the original plans. I can assure those discussions will continue."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. Picture Parliament TV

Speaking afterwards, Mr Betts said: "I'm unhappy about the fact that I think HS2 have looked for cost savings, seen the Sheffield Midland option and thought, 'we can get away with this' without actually committing the funds that are really necessary."