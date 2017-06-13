Huge increase in cargo freight at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

A successful season for Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has seen it record its busiest ever year for cargo in 2016.

The increase has seen a 113 percent rise on 2015 figures and saw the airport handle the most freight since it opened, with 9,625 tonnes passing through it last year.

Cargo manager for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Dayle Hauxwell, said: “The growth we have enjoyed throughout 2016 is further evidence that the cargo operation at Doncaster Sheffield Airport is growing an international reputation as the UK’s most freighter friendly airport.

“Working with our partners Anglo World Cargo, we have exceeded our expectations in the diversity of carriers and business welcomed. We are also seeing customers use Doncaster Sheffield Airport regularly as part of long term projects.

“Over the last year the airport has made significant investment to enhance the service provision and capability with a dedicated cargo ramp that is able to handle wide body aircraft and up to two 747 aircraft. Anglo World Cargo’s Cargo Terminal has recently increased in size to 28,000 sq ft and will further increase to 55,000 sq ft by the end of 2017.”

He added: “The airport views cargo as a significant long term opportunity. It is one of few UK locations with the potential to provide up to 250,000 tonnes of new cargo capacity and facilitate individual logistics and warehousing developments of up to many sq ft.”

During the last twelve months the airport stepped in and provided a bespoke operation for DHL while the runway at East Midland’s was being resurfaced. The express delivery company relocated its air operation to Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a seven week period. During that time the airport hosted a number of aircraft including 767s, 777s, and A300s with inbound and outbound freight.