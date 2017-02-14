Hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities to be showcased at new exhibition

Companies from South Yorkshire are set to meet hundreds of prospective young employees at a major exhibition to showcase apprenticeship opportunities.

The Apprenticeships: Be Inspired event will give businesses thinking of recruiting apprentices a chance to meet Y11, Y12 and Y13 pupils from across the region.

Skills Made Easy will host the event at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, on March 2 from 12.30pm-3.30pm.

Coun Leigh Bramall, cabinet member for business and economy at Sheffield Council, said: “This event links young people to businesses from across the region, to help them get a head start in their chosen career and find out more about the world of work.

"It’s also a great chance for employers to meet talented and enthusiastic young people currently considering their career options.

“Young people have so much to offer, as have local businesses of all sizes and in all sectors, so we are looking forward to seeing a packed event full of people building working relationships for the future.”

Last year's event saw more than 850 students meet with 70 local, national and international companies who were promoting over 300 apprenticeship vacancies.

Powerstar’s electrical engineer apprentice, Ross Connerton, said: “I attended the event last year with my school as I knew that I didn’t want to be in the classroom environment any longer and wanted to get out in to the world of work.

"I met with lots of employers who had electrical engineering opportunities and I found out in lots more detail about the role itself and what my apprenticeship would be like. It was really good to talk to people in the industry you want to go into and now I am training to do the same jobs as them”

Jade Smith, who was recruited by Wake Smith Solicitors as an apprentice accountant, said: “I met with Wake Smith Solicitors at the event at Ponds Forge and instantly knew I wanted to work for their company.

"I handed over my CV which resulted in me being interviewed after I had completed my GCSEs for the accounts apprenticeship. And due to my grades and interview skills I was successful.”

Any businesses or school leavers that wish to attend should contact Rachel Crowder at Rachel.Crowder@sheffield.gov.uk or call 0114 2736559.