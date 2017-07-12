Hundreds of children compete in Darnall community sports day

Hundreds of primary school children in Sheffield have been running, jumping and throwing their way to success in a community sports day.

Children from High Hazels Academy, Phillimore Primary School and Acres Hill Community School took part in the event in Darnall.

Mohammed Algarrad, 10, from High Hazels

The budding athletes, aged 10 and 11, were helped along the sports track by monitors from Sheffield Park Academy, Manor Park, and Sheffield Springs Academy, Arbourthorne.

Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield Council and councillor for the Darnall ward said: “This event is a great example of the local community coming together to have a fun filled day playing sports.

“Sport is an important part of children’s development, and we want to encourage all young people to get active with regular community events like this sports day.

Craig Malkin from Links Sports Partnership said: “It’s great to see so many young people coming together. The young leaders from Park and Springs Academy are great role models for the younger ones.”

Subhaan Hussain, aged 10

Kath Burns, teaching assistant at High Hazels Academy, said youngsters had a great time despite the weather.

“It’s been fantastic. The children are motivated and are not worried about the wet weather. It’s great to see," she added.

Godwin Sakombi, 10, from High Hazel

Noah Tait, 10, from Acres Hill.