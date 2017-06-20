Hundreds of homes hit by power cut across Sheffield

Hundreds of homes have been hit by a power cut across Sheffield this morning.

The worst hit area is Waterthorpe in which the lights went out inside about 140 properties at 8.30am. The power is expected to be off for about three hours.

There are 80 properties affected in Parkwood Springs which were plunged into darkness at 3am. The electric should be back on by 11am.

And a further 60 homes have been hit in Lowedges where the power is due to be off for several hours until 1pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at all sites working to get the power back on.