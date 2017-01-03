Hundreds of new discounted starter homes to be built in Sheffield

Hundreds of discounted starter homes for young first-time buyers will be built across Sheffield, the Government has announced.

Sheffield Council is one of 30 local authorities to receive cash to built starter homes on brownfield sites.

The houses will be available exclusively to first-time buyers aged between 23 and 40 at a discount of at least 20 per cent below market value.

It is understood that the new starter homes will form part of the Government's target to build 400,000 new affordable homes.

Housing Minister Gavin Barwell said: "This government is committed to building Starter Homes to help young first time buyers get on the housing ladder.

"This first wave of partnerships shows the strong local interest to build thousands of Starter Homes on hundreds of brownfield sites in the coming years. One in three councils has expressed an interest to work with us so far."

Rotherham and Chesterfield Councils are also set to receive cash for the homes.

The first 30 local authorities were chosen on the basis of their ability to build the properties quickly enough.