Hundreds raised for blind Sheffield couple who were burgled

A fundraising campaign in aid of a blind couple who were burgled is well on its way to reaching a £1000 target.

Frank and Nicola Gardner told how they felt 'totally violated' after thieves broke into their Waterthorpe home and stole nearly £5000 in cash and jewellery.

But after reading about the couple's ordeal in The Star, anonymous well-wishers have set up an online fundraising page in a bid to help them bounce back.

The campaign initially hoped to raise £200, but this target was smashed within days of launching thanks to dozens of individual donations.

The fundraising drive has now raised £630 towards a new target of £1000.

Mr Gardener, aged 54, said of the fundraising campaign: "Given what happened, something like this really restores your faith in people.

"People have been so good to us since the burglary."

The page was set up by Dan Woodhouse, who described the couple as "kind, polite and lovely people."

The couple had been enjoying an evening out when they were burgled sometime between 6.20pm and 10pm on Tuesday, October 10.

Thieves had stolen about £3500 worth of gold chains, necklaces, earrings, engagement rings and bracelets. They had also pinched £1150 in cash.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gardners