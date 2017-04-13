Hunt is on for unique 'religious ornament' stolen from South Yorkshire church

A public appeal has been launched to find a unique religious ornament stolen from a church in South Yorkshire.

Burglars raided St Hilda’s Church in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, sometime between Saturday, April 1, and Friday, April 7, and stole a number of items including an ornate alter cross crucifix.

PC Michael Herring, who is investigating the burglary, said: “I am disgusted and astonished that anyone would steal such items from a place of worship and I’m asking for anyone who may have seen or been offered this crucifix, or any other religious items, to please come forward and contact police.

“We are hoping that through the help of the public, we will be able to recover the items and return them to their rightful place.”

Police have now issued a picture of the crucifix and are asking anyone who has seen it to come forward.

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.