'I was bl***y annoyed!' Former Sheffield Wednesday legend Nigel Pearson reveals how he voted against Brexit

Former Sheffield Wednesday legend Nigel Pearson has revealed how he voted against Brexit - and how the UK's decision to leave Europe left him "bl***y annoyed."

Pearson, who lifted the League Cup at Wembley with the Owls in 1991, has revealed that he voted Remain in last year's referendum and sees himself as European.

Now managing OH-Leuven in Belgium, in an interview he was asked for his verdict on Brexit - and pulled no punches with his response.

“I don’t agree with it and I think it’s a travesty, personally. I won't tell you how I vote at home but I was definitely a 'remain,'" he told The Telegraph.

“It's alright for the Scots and the Welsh to say that they're Scots and Welsh, but I'm an Englishman and I see myself as being European. I was bl***dy annoyed if I'm honest.”

Pearson moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 1987 and won the League Cup as Owls captain, during the 1990–91 season, being selected as man of the match in the final at Wembley in which his side triumphed 1-0 over Manchester United.

In the same season, he also helped Wednesday win promotion to Division One and during the 1992–93 season, he helped the Hillsborough side reach both domestic cup finals, but broke his leg in the League Cup semi-final, and therefore could not play in either final.

In all, Pearson made more than 200 appearances for the Owls, scoring 14 league goals – including the club's first in the Premier League in a 1–1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on the opening day of the 1992–93 season.