Icy blast heading toward Yorkshire as experts warn to prepare for long spell of freezing temperatures

Weather experts are warning of a cold snap that will see temperatures falling below freezing and lead to widespread frost over the coming few days.

Temperatures are not expected to hit double figures over the weekend with a maximum of just 6C expected during the daytime and the evenings are expected to dip below freezing point. Here is our forecast package for the weekend from the Met Office, the BBC and Sky Weather.

The winter weather is starting to feel considerably colder as we move into November.

