If someone has a stroke do you know what to do? Sheffield hospital staff to give out free advice

Staff at the Hallamshire Hospital's Stroke Services team will be giving out advice to members of the public as part of Stroke Awareness Day.

The stroke team will be in the main foyer of the hospital on Wednesday, May 17 between 2-5pm, giving out information, taking blood pressures, talking to people about the service and providing advice on how to prevent episodes and what to do if you suspect someone is having a stroke.

Stroke is the UK’s fourth biggest killer and one of the main causes of disability. It is caused when part of the blood supply to the brain is shut off, due to a blockage or a bleed.

Amanda Jones, the clinical lead for stroke services at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said: “We want to raise the public’s awareness of stroke and the risk factors, so please come along to find out more.

“In Sheffield we are fortunate to be able to deliver cutting-edge treatments which can make a significant difference to patient recovery and outcomes, but these produce the best outcomes if performed as soon as possible after the stroke has happened, so it is important that people know what to do if they suspect someone is having a stroke.”

If you think someone is having a stroke, you need to act FAST and call 999. The signs are: Facial weakness- can the person smile? Arm weakness - can they lift both arms? Speech problems - can they speak clearly? Time - to call 999 if they have any of these symptoms.