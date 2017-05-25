In depth: Sheffield stands united in the wake of terror attack

Hundreds of people attend vigil to remember victims deadly blast – as council leader says Sheffield will stand united with Manchester and police step up security ahead of major events in the city

Sheffield stands united with the people of Manchester after the horrific terror attack which killed 22 people and injured dozens more, the council’s leader Julie Dore has said.

She condemned the bombing at Manchester Arena following a concert by US singer Ariana Grande on Monday night as ‘barbaric’ and ‘appalling’.

Coun Dore said: “Sheffield stands completely united with our friends in Manchester after what is a truly horrifying and shocking attack.

“It is particularly barbaric that this was designed to target an event that was attended by so many children and young people and our hearts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this appalling incident.”

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Anne Murphy, added: “The people of Sheffield stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Manchester.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected in the atrocity.”

Hundreds of people gathered in the Peace Gardens on Tuesday evening in a show of solidarity for the victims of Monday night’s attack.

Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster, aged 32, was one of the 22 people killed in the attack. She died a hero shielding her sister and niece from the blast’s impact.

Religious and civic leaders condemned the actions of suicide bomber Salman Abedi and urged the community to stand together in the wake of the attack.

There were tears as members of the public, some wearing Ariana Grande T-shirts, laid flowers and wreaths.

A banner depicting a handshake between the two cities was signed and will be passed on to the people of Manchester.

Speaking at the vigil, Sheffield United Synagogue Rabbi Jonathan Galomb urged people to remain unified after a ‘terrible act’.

“When a bomb goes off, we all bleed in the same way,” he said.

“Let’s hope we continue to keep our unity and respect for each other.

“It was the work of one individual, and not endorsed by any community.”

The Lord Mayor’s chaplain, Father Gus O’Reilly, said: “It’s heartbreaking to be here in these circumstances.

“As I look across and see all the people here, it makes me proud to be from Sheffield. I’m so proud of the diversity and depth we share.”

He said he was sure city residents would set a good example in adverse circumstances.

A book of condolence has been opened in Sheffield Town Hall and a prayer station has been set up in Sheffield Cathedral with opportunities for people to light candles.

Security is being ramped up across the city with police chiefs reviewing the measures in place where huge crowds of people are expected.

They are discussing security arrangements with organisers of large events including Kell Brook’s fight at Bramall Lane against American Errol Spence Jr on Saturday and upcoming events at Sheffield Arena.

The public can expect to see extra police officers and military troops after Prime Minister Theresa May raised the threat level to the highest possible rating, meaning another atrocity is expected imminently.

South Yorkshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “We will do all that we can to support Greater Manchester Police in their investigations and will also work tirelessly to provide reassurance to people here in South Yorkshire.

“You’ll now see an increased police presence of both armed and unarmed officers in crowded places.

“This increase in policing is not based on a specific threat to South Yorkshire, simply our intention to offer reassurance and allow you to go about your business knowing that we stand with you.

“I know many of you will have plans for the Bank Holiday weekend which may include large events such as the Kell Brook fight, Take That or James Arthur concert.

“We’re working closely with all of the event planners for such events now to review security arrangements and ensure you can enjoy the event as much as possible, but I do ask that you follow the event online for further updates.”

Deputy Chf Con Roberts added: “Attacks on our communities, particularly our children, are beyond comprehension.

“Our resolve to tackle this will bring out our true strength and unity as we stand shoulder to shoulder.

“To do this, we must all remain vigilant and feel able to report our concerns.”

Security will be heightened at the arena with thousands of people expected to attend the Take That concert on Monday.

A statement from the venue urged people to keep the number of personal belongings brought to an event to a minimum.

It added: “Given these tragic events we wanted to reassure fans attending Sheffield Arena that the safety and security of our customers has always been, and continues to be, our highest priority.

“We are in constant liaison with officers from the government’s anti-terrorism unit to ensure that we are following Home Office guidelines and have up to date intelligence.

“Specifically following recent events we are implementing heightened security procedures.”

Sheffield woman died a hero in terror blast

Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster was named the fifth victim of the terror attack.

She was hailed a hero for shielding her sister Claire Booth and niece Hollie from the deadly blast.

The three were walking out in single file when the bomb went off – the impact breaking Claire’s jaw and Hollie’s legs.

Civil servant Kelly was hailed a hero in online tributes.

She had reportedly put a deposit down on a house in Sheffield with boyfriend Ian Winslow the day before the attack.

Ian, aged 36, posted on Facebook: “Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

“Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are. Love you loads.”