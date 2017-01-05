In the market for Moor shoppers in Sheffield amid revival

Shoppers are gradually returning to Sheffield’s city centre market as The Moor is redeveloped, figures have indicated.

There was a six per cent increase in the number of shoppers at the Moor Market in 2016 compared with the year before, the council has said.

During the year as a whole there were almost three million shopping visits at the market, which is home to more than 90 traders.

Since the £18 million market opened in 2013, replacing the old Castle Market, the stalls have struggled to attract the 100,000 visitors a week originally predicted.

But The Moor is now in the middle of a revival including the opening of new shops and the creation of the Light entertainment complex, which is set to open in March with a multi-screen cinema and restaurants, alongside the new flagship Primark store.

Further improvements are also promised at the market to coincide with the completion of the work nearby.

The council has also agreed to extend the 50 per cent discount on rent for traders for another six months, starting in April.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “While the Moor Market is bouncing back after a number of difficult years, we know there is still lots of work to do.

“This is to not only ensure that the market survives, but also grows and evolves as the wider Moor shopping area does.

“We hope this continuation of the rent discount will give traders an additional boost, while we continue with the business plan to attract even more customers and make the Moor Market into an increasingly busy, thriving and successful shopping environment.”

Efforts have been put into ensuring the market plays a role in events such as the BBC Music Day and the Tramlines music festival.

An exhibition themed around the Youdan Trophy football contest has also taken place there, along with monthly vintage fairs and children’s activities at Christmas.

A partnership with Sheffield University has led to the market hosting elements of the Festival of the Mind, Festival Of Life and the recent Sheffield Says.

Coun Lea added: “I’d really like to commend the collective passion of the traders, who have worked together to put the fun back into the market and have also raised lots of money for local charities in the process.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t visited before to pop in.”