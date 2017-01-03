INACTIVE NEW YEAR: Two thirds of Sheffield folk are fit for ... lazy 2017!

Some 65% of Sheffield folk consider themselves inactive with new year fitness resolutions already under strain.

A new nationwide study (here supported by "What fitness type are you?" quiz and illustrated by Physical soundtrack, for no other reason than it features Olivia Newton-John circa '81) also shockingly shows the average person only raises their heartbeat through sport for miserly 97.3 minutes per week.

Sheffield's 35 per cent activity rate rate ranks our city 22nd of 30 surveyed, marginally above bottom spot Wolverhampton (29pc) and way behind gym junkie capital London (66pc).

Yorkshire-wide 62% of respondents say they want to participate in more sport in coming 12 months while 63% of residents own gym or sports clubs membership. God's Own County boasts highest duration of physical activity in UK.

The Ladbrokes survey https://sports.ladbrokes.com/sports-central/sporting-capitals-in-the-uk/index.html also shows more than one in ten practice yoga across the region.

