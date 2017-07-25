Independent Police Complaints Commission launch investigation into Sheffield crash

An independent watchdog has launched an investigation after a pedestrian was seriously injured following a police chase.

A 48-year-old woman was taken to Northern General Hospital after she was struck by a grey Mazda at the junction with Duke Street and Manor Oaks Road in Park Hill at around 11.30am today.

South Yorkshire Police have referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission after they began to pursue the Mazda. The woman was hit by the car a short time later.

An IPCC spokesman said: "We have begun an independent investigation following a police pursuit in Sheffield during which a pedestrian was seriously injured.

"The IPCC has been informed, by South Yorkshire Police, that a police vehicle began pursuing a car at approximately 11.30am this morning (Tuesday 25 July). A short time later, the car struck a female pedestrian on Manor Oaks Road, and she is currently receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.

"IPCC investigators have been deployed to the scene and will attend the post incident procedures."