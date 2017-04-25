Inquest opens into the death of Sheffield teenager at Meadowhall train station

The inquest into the death of a teenage girl who was hit by a train has formally opened.

Daisy French, aged 16, of Industry Street, Walkley, was killed after being struck by a train at Meadowhall station on Wednesday, April 19.

Meadowhall Interchange. Picture: Dean Atkins/The Star

She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services shortly after 8pm.

Sheffield assistant coroner Louise Slater, opening the short hearing at the Medico Legal Centre on Watery Street, said 'further information and investigation' was needed on the case before adjourning for a pre-inquest report in June.

Ms French's family were not present at the hearing but 'were aware' it was taking place, Ms Slater told the court.

The coroner added said she would be calling on DC Michael Kelly from the British Transport Police and a representative from Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust's mental health team due to the 'circumstances surrounding Ms French's death'.

Officers from the British Transport Police said there were 'no suspicious circumstances' surrounding Ms French's death.

Ms Slater said: "Further investigations are needed at this stage before we can continue with the process.

"Finally, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family during this very difficult time."

