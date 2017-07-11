Inspectors praise progress at Sheffield school despite ordering it to improve

Inspectors have praised a junior school in Sheffield for raising standards despite not improving on its overall Ofsted rating.

Carterknowle Junior School, on Bannerdale Road, has been given a requires improvement rating - the same judgement it received following its previous inspection in 2015.

Carterknowle Junior School

Inspectors found that teaching was not consistent, pupils' progress remains variable and leaders have not promoted British values enough so pupils are not prepared for life in modern Britain.

But they said that new leadership arrangements at the school are having a positive impact on speeding up the pace of the school's improvement, effective action is being taken to improve teaching and progress is beginning to accelerate for current pupils.

Headteacher Helen Haynes said: "We are very pleased that the good progress the school has been making has been recognised by inspectors and that the actions we have been taking have been confirmed as the right ones.

"Inspectors said that there had not been enough time to embed the improvements needed to meet the Ofsted 'good' criteria, although they did say that 'requires improvement to requires improvement' is not an accurate reflection of what has happened since the last inspection.

"We are glad to know that the school is progressing well on its journey to 'good'."

She said that the report will guide school improvement over the next year as the remaining issues are tackled.

The report highlighted that leaders have not successfully developed a positive culture of trust with some parents and some are resistant to the changes made.

Mrs Haynes said not everyone had agreed with the 'tough decisions' taken and the school is now working with a consultant from the Leading Parent Partnership Award to help everyone work together better.

"It is our hope that all parents and carers will now support the school as it takes the next necessary steps in its school improvement journey, as asked for in our inspection report," she added.

"We continue in our commitment to Carterknowle being the best school it can possibly be for each and every individual child."

Mrs Haynes assured parents that the things pupils enjoy at school will continue, including the trips, residents, work with the Sheffield Music Hub and the Schools Sports Partnership.

The schools recently won the team event and individual boys and girls awards at the Sheffield schools bouldering competition.

The school has also been awarded the silver Modeshift STARS award, a national initiative which encourages safe and sustainable travel for pupils and parents, and the Basic Skills Quality Mark, given out to recognise good practice in literacy, language and numeracy.