Inspirational Sheffield entrepreneur gets royal seal of approval

A Sheffield man who has undertaking work to inspire young people got the royal seal of approval recently.

Twenty four-year-old Queen’s Young Leader, and entrepreneur, Adam Bradford from Waterthorpe has met with HRH Princess Anne representing the UK in the Commonwealth.

The young entrepreneur, who runs a campaigns consultancy in the city, is a recipient of the Queen’s Young Leader award for his work inspiring young people and making a difference in the community.

Adam met HRH Princess Anne at the House of Commons in London on invitation from the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth.

Adam said it was an honour to represent young leaders and the future of Sheffield at such a prestigious occasion.

He continued: “Young people are the lifeblood of our economy and their contributions now and in the future will be vital in securing the opportunities and development the world needs to create a brighter future.

“So many young people that I know in Sheffield and across Yorkshire are working hard to be an inspiration and make a difference in their own communities too. It is a pleasure to represent them.”

Adam’s work was recently also praised by Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark.

He is next due to visit Los Angeles to work with his business partner where he is designing an online platform which will inspire and motivate young people.