IPCC investigation complete after Sheffield pensioner is killed in collision with police car

The police watchdog has concluded investigations into the death of a Sheffield pensioner hit by a patrol car but the report will not be made public yet.

The 73-year-old man, named locally as Leslie Bingham, was walking on Penistone Road at the junction with Bradfield Road in Hillsborough when he was in collision with a South Yorkshire Police Vauxhall Astra patrol car in January.

It is understood he was on his way to a relative's birthday party at Owlerton Greyhound Stadium when the collision happened.

A spokesperson for the Independent Police Complaints Commission said an inquiry into the incident has finished and has been shared with family members.

However, the details will not be made public until an inquest into the man's death has concluded.

This could take sometime as the Sheffield Coroner's Office said there is no date fixed yet for the hearing.

An IPCC spokesperson said: “We have completed our independent investigation into the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident.

"The final report has now been shared with all interested parties including the family and the force.”