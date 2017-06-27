'It's absolutely disgraceful' - Residents hit out at grass verge mess left by Sheffield Council contractors

Sheffield residents have hit out at the mess left by council contractors cutting grass verges.

Harry Marshall, his partner Ann Hartley and neighbour Gaynor Elliot said waste grass cut from verges along their Basegreen homes is spewed out across the pavement and road each year.

Grass covering a drain on Basegreen Avenue

Mr Marshall, said residents along Basegreen Avenue where he lives are having to sweep it off their drives and pavements to prevent it staining their shoes and being trailed into their houses.

The grass is 'left to blow away' causing problems clogging up grates which causes a potential 'flooding risk', he said.

Mr Marshall, of Basegreen Avenue said: "I find it incredible they don't have the decency to pick up after themselves. They might not think it matters to us but it does.

"I should've done this 10 years ago because it happens all the time. If it rains then it makes a real mess.

Basegreen Avenue residents have complained about the mess left by council contractor AMEY after they cut the grass verges. Pictured are Harry Marshall, Ann Hartley, and Gaynor Elliott.

"It gets in the drains and clogs them up. In this year, the 10th anniversary of the Sheffield floods, have we learned no lessons regarding blocking up the drains, or do we want some more floods?

"It is absolutely disgraceful, its all over the place."

Mr Marshall said a recently holiday to Spain prompted his complaint to Sheffield Council. He said he witnesses workmen in Almeria in the south of the country filling up dozens of green waste bags.

"We've recently got back from Spain and they keep their grass verges really tidy. You see the workmen picking up after themselves.

"I got back to Sheffield and I couldn't believe the difference. If the workmen in Spain can keep it tidy then why can't they do it here? I know there's been cut backs but that's no excuse."

A Streets Ahead spokesperson said: “Verges on Basegreen Avenue were mowed last week and unfortunately some of the grass that was mowed was left on the pavement and road.

"This is not standard practice and Streets Ahead operatives will return in the next 24 hours to ensure the grass is cleared up.”

