'It was a farce!' - Dozens of objectors fail in bid to avert Sheffield micro pub plan

Residents battling plans to stop a micro pub opening on a Sheffield street have failed in their bid and called the planning hearing a 'farce'.

An application has given the green light by councillors which will see a former retail unit turn into a pub, licensed to hold 40 people on Cross Hill in Ecclesfield.

But the plans sparked fierce opposition from residents, including two church reverends, MP Angela Smith, Ecclesfield Conservation Group, a retired South Yorkshire Police Officer, a former paramedic, three former councillors and Stagecoach bus company.

Objectors claimed the committee voting process was a 'farce' which reportedly ended up with councillors voting three times with the casting vote falling to the chair, Coun Dianne Hurst.

The approval was met with an angry reaction with claims the 'decision had already been made' before the hearing began.

Two formal complaints have been lodged to the council.

Yvonne Ridgeway, one of the objectors who attended the meeting said: "We have big fears for the future. This planning decision means that there is a precedent for a micro pub to be granted next to any residential property in the future, and that parking is not a consideration when granting planning permission for this type of development.

"The biggest thing for us is road safety. We think it's really dangerous and the council to presume everyone would come on foot is really naive.

"I'm honestly considering moving from the area because of it. It seems like a ticking time bomb the pub could open as soon as it's ready to.

"I feel there was overwhelming opposition and the committee hasn't listened to a single word we've said.

"A lot of us have spent over 12 months of our lives fighting for this and we don't know where to turn. There is enough pubs in the area and the location is slap bang in the middle of a residential area."

An Sheffied Council spokesman said: “The council is required to follow the government's national planning framework when making planning decisions. As always, the proper planning process was followed in the consideration of this decision. The planning committee took account of all the views from those in favour and against this scheme before deciding to grant planning permission.

“A recount was made as it was not initially clear which way one committee member was voting, so a second count was held.

“Planning matters are often hot topics that involve a lot of debate. This application was no different. However, we are clear that the planning decision was taken correctly and followed due process."

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Sheffield accident

VIDEO: Sheffield post office robber caught on camera

LATEST: Teen arrested after stabbings near Sheffield city centre leave two men in 'critical' condition

'Serious' collision on Sheffield outskirts closes road for nearly eight hours

Video: 350 leave Sheffield United’s ground on Chesterfield walk - for the love of Imogen

Strong turnout for fundraising fun day in memory of Sheffield war hero Liam Riley

Sheffield student died after taking drugs in 'final fling' after finishing university

Convicted drugs baron from Sheffield seeks to repay debt to community he 'destroyed' with 'poison'

Sheffield film star Sean Bean gets married for the FIFTH time

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE