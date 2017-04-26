Jail for Doncaster drunk driver who ploughed car into road sign during 70mph police chase

A drink driver's bid to escape police saw him reach speeds of up to 70mph, drive the wrong way down a Doncaster road and only ended when he crashed into a road sign, a court has heard.

Viaceslav Davydov's erratic driving was brought to the attention of police, when an on-duty officer saw the 33-year-old dangerously overtake a car at the junction of St Mary's Road and Thorne Road in Doncaster in the early hours of May 7 last year.

Prosecuting, Stephanie Hollis, told Sheffield Crown Court today that the officer turned his siren on and indicated for Davydov, of Zetland Road, Intake to pull over, however the defendant just accelerated instead - causing police to follow him.

She said: "He sped off at the roundabout on East Laith Gate, the vehicle increasing speed and going through a red light on Thorne Road."

The police chase continued for two and a half miles in total, with Davydov running another red light and travelling 70mph in a 40mph zone, driving the wrong way down the road before it finally ended when he crashed into a road sign.

The court heard how after crashing the vehicle, Davydov attempted to drive off yet again but ended up ploughing into the police car that had been pursuing him.

He attempted trying to drive off once again, at which point the officer got out of his vehicle and began walking over to the driver's side door.

Davydov locked the door, and was about to attempt starting his car once again before the officer smashed the driver's side window with a truncheon and apprehended him. He was then arrested, and a road side test revealed he had consumed more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

Davydov was released on bail, and attempted to escape the charges by fleeing the country to live in Belgium where he worked as a lorry driver.

He returned in March this year, but was arrested on March 2 for damaging a television at his estranged wife's home, who had also taken out a restraining order against him.

Davydov admitted to a string of charges including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, failure to stop for a police officer, breach of a restraining order, criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Richard Haigh, told the court that on the night of the police chase Davydov had been 'in drink and maudlin due to the breakdown of his marriage'.

He added that on returning to the country Davydov had lived with his estranged wife for nine days, before they had an argument which resulted in him punching a television.

At the time of both offences, was in breach of a 12 week suspended sentence for an offence of battery committed against his estranged wife.

Judge Michael Slater sentenced Davydov to 20 months in prison for the driving offences, criminal damage and breach of the restraining order. He also activated his 12 week suspended sentence, handing him a prison term of 23 months to serve in total.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, 10 months and six weeks in total, after which point he will be required to take an extended driving test before he is able to get back behind the wheel.