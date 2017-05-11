Jail for dopey Doncaster dealer who brought drug stash and knuckle-duster to probation service appointment

A dopey Doncaster dealer, who brought his drug stash and a knuckle-duster along to a probation service appointment, has been put behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on January 11 this year Thomas Hutchinson, of Christchurch Road, Doncaster town centre went to the town's probation office for an appointment he was required to attend as part of a court order.

Prosecuting, Zaiban Alam, explained that one of the stipulations of the order means Hutchinson, 26, is required to present his mobile phone during his scheduled appointments so officers can examine it and check for signs of criminality.

Despite this, when officers checked Hutchinson's phone they found two text messages that indicated Hutchinson had been dealing drugs.

One of the messages read: "It's John, have you got a gram for me?"

Ms Alam said: "He was arrested and searched and 11 snap bags containing synthetic cannabinoids. A further £25 in cash was also recovered.

"The total weight was 6.183 grams, with a street value of £65.

"The defendant said he had a £350 drug debt and he was being forced to sell Spice for a traveller he wouldn't name."

All forms of Spice, which is also known as 'fake weed', were made illegal in this country with the passing of the Pyschoactive Substances Act last year.

After the act was passed, Spice was given a Class B rating.

Officers also found a knuckle-duster, which are illegal in this country, in his trouser pocket.

The court was told how under police interview Hutchinson admitted to selling drugs between November 2016 and January 2017 in a bid to work off his debt.

Hutchinson, who was on license at the time of the offence, told officers he had managed to pay off around £270 of the debt, and had also been dealing drugs to feed his own habit.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Recorder Graeme Cook sentenced Hutchinson to 18 months in prison.

He said: "These offences came to light when you attended a supervision appointment, and during that your phone was examined by a police officer and messages indicating drug selling were found.

"A knuckle-duster was also found."