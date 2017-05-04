Jail for man who robbed a drunken reveler he lured to his Sheffield home with the promise of a lift

A 38-year-old man who lured a drunken reveler back to his Sheffield home with the promise of a lift, before robbing and beating him, has been sent to prison.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how in the early hours of January 29 this year, Anthony Sumner, of struck up a conversation with a drunken man in his 20s who was wandering around Sheffield city centre alone.

Prosecuting, Stephanie Hollis, told the court that Sumner's victim who was visiting Sheffield for the weekend, and had become separated from his friends after he left the club they had been visiting together in order to go for a cigarette.

When he attempted to return to the club he was refused entry by a bouncer who believed he was too drunk, and the man was left unable to contact his friends because his phone had no battery left.

It was at this point that Sumner, aged 38, approached the man, who was described as 'stumbling' through the city centre.

Recorder Fiona Davies, told Sumner: "He was clearly vulnerable and you, Sumner, took advantage of that.

"You spoke to him and gave him the impression you were going to help him out with transport home."

Sumner then walked the man to his home address in Norman Croft Drive, Norfolk Park, the court was told.

After a short while the man eventually came to realise Sumner had no intention of organising him a lift home so tried to leave the premises, at which point Sumner attacked him.

Recorder Davies said: "You jumped on him from behind, pulled his jumper over his head and demanded his stuff.

"You stole from him an expensive watch worth £1,400, his wallet containing his credit cards and also a gold chain worth £380."

The man was left with cuts and bruises following the attack.

After the man left, Sumner handed his bank cards over to his friend Paul Ashmore, 34, of High Street Lane, Park Hill.

Ashmore, along with an accomplice, then went into town and fraudulently withdrew £250 on a number of occasions, before the cards were cancelled later that night.

Sumner admitted to one count of robbery at an earlier hearing, while Ashmore pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation and one of handling stolen goods.

The court was told how Sumner had previously been convicted of robbery offences in 2011 and 2013, the latter of which saw him attack a woman in a wheelchair as she withdrew money from a cash point.

Recorder Davies sentenced Sumner to four years in prison.

She said: "I take the view that because this was a robbery where violence was used that raises the sentence from the starting point, as does the fact you have a very substantial record."

Ashmore was also sentenced to 10 months in prison.