Jail for sick rapist who filmed himself carrying out 'shocking' sex attack on Sheffield woman

An asylum seeker, who was given help to escape the man who brought him into the country to have his organs harvested, has thrown his chance of a new life in Sheffield away after he admitted to raping a young woman.

Moments after jurors were sworn-in for the case of Amadu Banghura at Sheffield Crown Court today, the 23-year-old admitted to the charge of raping a young woman in Sheffield on December 10 last year.

Prosecuting, Megan Rhys, told the court how Banghura of Exeter Drive, Broomhall filmed the 'prolonged' sex attack, during which he could be seen restraining the woman, who was screaming for him to stop, by her hands.

The footage, which was later obtained by the police in evidence, also showed Banghura assaulting the woman after she told him she intended to go to the police in the wake of the attack.

The victim visited a Sheffield police station to report the rape that evening, when officers noted she appeared 'visibly distressed' and had noticeable marks on her wrists, scratches on her neck and false nails missing.

Ms Rhys told the court how when Banghura was arrested by police that evening he denied raping the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and said they had engaged in consensual sex.

"The footage shows she was crying throughout, and saying she didn't want it," added Ms Rhys.

Banghura finally admitted to the offence this afternoon as Ms Rhys was about to outline the Crown's case against him, which included the video footage of the attack.

Defending, Geraldine Kelly, told Sheffield Crown Court that Banghura had been taken from his native Sierra Leone and brought into the country illegally in 2014 by a man who wanted to harvest Banghura's organs if he was found to be a match.

When NHS doctors were alerted to the situation, they falsely told the man who had trafficked Banghura that he was not a compatible organ donor.

Banghura was then set up with a Sheffield charity who helped him with his successful asylum application.

She said: "He is someone who has been bullied and victimised, and that's clear though most of his relationships - both professional and personal."

Ms Kelly said that after being granted asylum Banghura, who she said was of formerly good character, regularly volunteered for a Sheffield charity and had found employment at a bakery where he worked up to 70 hours a week.

Sentencing him to 10 years in prison, Judge Julian Goose told Banghura, who sobbed throughout the sentencing, he had watched the footage of the 'prolonged' sex attack.

He said: "That recording was truly shocking.

"Throughout, the complainant was begging you to stop.

"She cried, she tried resisting you but you persisted.

"You injured her as she begged and cried and screamed for help."

Judge Goose also told Banghura that he would be deported from this country, once he had served half of his decade-long prison sentence.

Sheffield Rape Crisis offer free and confidential support to anyone who has been raped or experienced sexual abuse in their lifetime.

Their hotline number is: 0808 802 0013, or visit their website here for more information.