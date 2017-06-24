JD Sports set to open new Sheffield store

JD Sports is set to open a new store on The Moor in Sheffield.

The self-proclaimed ‘King of Trainers’ has submitted a planning application for signage and a glazed shop front in one of the two large units in the Light Cinema complex.

The firm has a smaller store in Pinstone Street and while it has not yet said whether that branch will close, it does have a 50 per cent off sale on.

Earlier this month outdoor specialist Blacks opened its biggest UK branch next to Costa Coffee. Krispy Kreme and Nando’s are due to open this year.