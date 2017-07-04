'Jealous' Sheffield man who beat partner in front of her children is spared jail

A 'jealous' Sheffield man, who carried out a sustained attack on his partner during which he punched her in front of her young child and hit her in the street, has been spared jail.

After several happy months with his partner, the relationship Benjamin Wasson was in with a young mum-of-two turned sour after she received a text message from her ex-boyfriend, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Beverley Tait explained how this led to Wasson, of Shay Road, Stocksbridge exhibiting controlling and jealous behaviour - and finally culminated in a violent argument at the home they shared on May 7 this year.

After complaining about the woman's children to her he left the property, and returned several hours later after drinking a large quantity of alcohol.

On returning, he found the complainant in her bedroom and got very close to her, at which point Ms Tait said she 'pushed him away to shock him and make him see what he was doing'.

She added: "In return he punched her to the face.

"She, in shock, left the bedroom and told her daughter to stay in her room."

After Wasson started shouting, the woman went downstairs to phone the police but on hearing the conversation he ran downstairs and took the phone from her.

"He began punching her to her face on a number of occasions. She can't recall how many times. It was in front of her daughter and son."

After the woman's son tried to defend his mum and punched Wasson, the 31-year-old hit him back.

Eventually the argument spilled out on to the street when the young woman tried to escape from him.

The court was told how Wasson caught up with her and began punching her again, and knocked her unconscious.

When she regained consciousness the woman's neighbours were surrounding her and asked whether she needed help - but she told them she would be okay.

Wasson caught up with the woman once again and hit her in front of her neighbours.

The court heard how the attack only stopped after Wasson threw a brick at the woman's car and smashed one of its windows, at which point he fled the scene.

In a statement read out in court, Wasson's victim described how the attack had made her feel.

She said: "The attack on me and my son came out of the blue.

"The physical injuries are healing. Psychologically, I'm still wondering how to feel. I hope he gets the hope he so desperately needs to address his demons but I never want to see him again."

Wasson pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Richard Adams, said Wasson did not remember what had happened, but believed his victim's version of events who he said attended today's sentencing by way of support.

Mr Adams added that Wasson's mother walking out on his family when he was just 13-years-old had a lasting effect on him, and that he now realised he needed to become an 'open book' instead of trying to simply hide from his anger about his difficult childhood.

Recorder Ray Singh sentenced Wasson to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and gave him a three-month curfew.

Recorder Singh told Wasson that as part of his curfew he must remain in his brother's home address between 9pm and 7am.