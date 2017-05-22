Join the Sheffield Sea Cadets for land and water based adventures

Youth charity Sea Cadets is encouraging would-be volunteers to see how they can make a difference to young people, ahead of a national awareness campaign that celebrates those who give their time for free.

The registered charity offers land-based and water-based adventure for 10- to 18-year-olds – but without volunteers, this would not be possible. That is why it is marking Volunteers’ Week 2017, which runs from June 1-7 and recognises the thousands of people across the country helping out in their communities.

Volunteers at Sea Cadets receive full support, as well as training and an induction. Roles are available in a variety of areas, from managing finances and budgets, fundraising for the unit and organising events, to teaching cadets first aid, navigation, drill, sailing, powerboating, kayaking and windsurfing.

John Daley, aged 47, volunteers with Sheffield Royal Marines Cadets. Since joining, he has improved his health and taken on challenges such as a 100-mile bike ride and the Spartan Challenge. He is so dedicated to Sea Cadets that he has moved in to the house next to his unit to be nearer.

“I love my role at Sea Cadets as a Royal Marines Cadets instructor. So much so I moved into the house next door. To be a central part in a young person’s development is really important to me. To be able to teach them new things, see them learn, stretched and challenged is a fantastic feeling. You get to teach things with Sea Cadets that these young people would never learn in school.

Visit www.sea-cadets.org/ for more.